2 young adults dead in northern Ohio home; no suspect sought

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say the bodies of two young adults were found in a northern Ohio home where officers had been asked to check on the residents’ welfare.

Marion police didn’t immediately release details about what caused the deaths but said they aren’t looking for a suspect.

Police say the two individuals in their early 20s were found dead on Saturday night in Marion, about 45 miles north of Columbus. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

Authorities say family members had requested the welfare check.