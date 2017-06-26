Cincinnati considers allowing medical marijuana businesses

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials this week will consider whether the city should join those allowing medical marijuana cultivation as the state begins to permit it.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that members of a city council committee on Tuesday will review a proposal to allow growing and processing medical marijuana in manufacturing districts.

Some Ohio municipalities have opened their arms to the medical marijuana industry as supporters tout new jobs and tax revenue. Other areas have instituted local bans, including the southwest Ohio communities of Blue Ash and Fairfield.

The state plans to issue a dozen licenses for smaller cultivation sites and another dozen for larger operations. It’s accepting applications for the large-scale cultivators until Friday.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana last year. It is expected to become available next year.

