CPD: 10 arrested, 4 sought accused of trafficking fentanyl

WLWT Digital Staff Published: Updated:
WLWT

CINCINNATI (WLWT)— Several suspects accused of trafficking a potent drug that’s been causing trouble in the Tri-State are under arrest, but police said there are still some on the run.

Cincinnati police announced Monday that 10 people accused of trafficking fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opiate, are now in custody.

With the help from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hamilton Co. Heroin Coalition Task Force, authorities were able to seize 250 grams of fentanyl, $15,000 and four guns.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Chaz jones
  • Edmond Hurt
  • Ari Hodges
  • Davonte Walker
  • Christopher Mathews
  • Sherica Shields
  • Thomesha Walker
  • Kiarra Thomas
  • Rajah Swain
  • Shonda Jones

Cincinnati Police Department said it is still searching for Keysean Dickey, Dominic Davis, Da’Marco Browner and Mykeal Parker, accused of trafficking the drug.

In recent months, agencies in Greater Cincinnati say they have seen an increase in opiates being mixed with other drugs, causing an uptick in overdose deaths.

“Essentially, the message we’ve tried to get out there, is if you are using any form of street drugs, count on them having some form of synthetic opioid mixed in,” Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said last week.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Cincinnati Police Department.

