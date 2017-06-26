Dayton woman pleads guilty to preparing, filing false tax returns

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Internal Revenue Service said Monday a Dayton woman pleaded guilty in federal court to preparing false tax returns.

According to a release from the IRS, Tynesha Davis, 32, pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent income tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service that contained false wages.

The IRS says aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent income tax returns to the IRS carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court documents, in 2011, Davis filed numerous fraudulent 2010 income tax returns on behalf of and in some cases without the consent of her clients.

Davis claimed false wages for her clients from various businesses in Ohio.

Davis fabricated the employment and wages of her clients in order to increase the amount of their income tax refund often by using the earned income tax credit.

None of her clients were employed by the employer that was listed on their income tax return.

In 2011, Davis filed at least 9 fraudulent income tax returns for the 2010 income tax year in this manner.  In total, the fraudulent income tax returns claimed $70,434 in false income tax refunds from the IRS.  Davis received $14,070 of the false income tax refunds.

Davis agreed to pay $14,070 in restitution to the IRS.

“Return preparer fraud is like a contagious disease, it affects not only the preparer, but the individuals who have filed false information with Internal Revenue Service.” said Ryan L. Korner, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation at the Cincinnati Field Office.

