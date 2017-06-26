Fire officials: vagrants lived in Dayton house before fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house was destroyed by fire early on Monday morning.

Someone called 911 just before 7 a.m. on Monday saying the house at the intersection of Albany and Broadway Streets was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the first floor of the house.

Fire officials say it looked like vagrants were squatting in the house prior to the fire.

The house suffered nearly $15,000 in damages, according to fire officials, and will likely need to be torn down.

No one was hurt in the fire. It is considered suspicious.