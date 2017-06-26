Government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A number of government websites, many of them in Ohio, have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

A message posted on the website of Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich said “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries.”

The message, left by “Team System Dz,” also ended, “I love the Islamic state.”

According to the New York Post, the same message also infiltrated government websites in Brookhaven, New York.

The websites in Ohio hacked with the message also include that of first lady Karen Kasich.

A spokesman for Ohio’s Department of Administrative Services said all affected servers are offline and they are working with law enforcement.

