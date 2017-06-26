Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak at local health event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and six-time champion will visit the Dayton area.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be the keynote speaker for Premier Health’s Second Annual Cancer Symposium.

Abdul-Jabbar was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008. He lost his uncle and grandfather to colorectal cancer, and almost lost his own father.

Abdul-Jabbar promotes colorectal cancer awareness for African-American community.

The Collaborating Against Cancer event will take place Saturday, July 15 at the Dayton Convention center from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Registration is required for this event and seating is limited.

Registrations must be made before July 6.

For information about the event and registration, click here.