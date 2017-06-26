Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak at local health event

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Esther Lin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and six-time champion will visit the Dayton area.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be the keynote speaker for Premier Health’s Second Annual Cancer Symposium.

Abdul-Jabbar was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008. He lost his uncle and grandfather to colorectal cancer, and almost lost his own father.

Abdul-Jabbar promotes colorectal cancer awareness for African-American community.

The Collaborating Against Cancer event will take place Saturday, July 15 at the Dayton Convention center from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Registration is required for this event and seating is limited.

Registrations must be made before July 6.

For information about the event and registration, click here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s