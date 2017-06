LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for help locating a teenage girl from the area.

According to police, Judith Reliford, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts, and a white tank top with orange swirls. She was also wearing black and white Adidas shoes.

Police say she may be in the Athens area.