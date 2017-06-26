Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for firearm thieves

Published:
Miami County Sheriff’s deputies (Piqua Daily Call Photo/Mike Ullery)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects wanted for stealing firearms form a commercial business Saturday morning.

The male suspects were caught on surveillance cameras breaking in and walking out with three firearms and other items.

The sheriff’s office says the men took a shotgun, rifle, and pistol from a building in the 3000 block of E. U.S. Route 36 around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the suspects took off in an unknown sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-9911.

