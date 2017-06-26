Middletown proposes controversial policy restricting Narcan use

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Middletown is proposing a new policy which would put restrictions on Narcan use and how first responders respond to overdose calls.

Middletown City Councilmember Dan Picard is proposing a ‘3 strike policy’.

“If the dispatcher determines that the person has overdosed,” Picard said. “And has been part of the program for two previous overdoses and has not completed community service and has not cooperated in the program, then we wouldn’t dispatch.”

Butch Brown says he’s upset with the proposal and doesn’t think it’s right the decision lies with the dispatcher. Brown’s son died in 2014 after overdosing on pure fentanyl.

“I don’t think we can go there,” Brown said. “Who wants to choose to be the one that chooses death for someone.”

Brown says the proposal must be reviewed by legal advisors before going to a vote.