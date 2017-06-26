Middletown proposes controversial policy restricting Narcan use

By Published:
Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Middletown is proposing a new policy which would put restrictions on Narcan use and how first responders respond to overdose calls.

Middletown City Councilmember Dan Picard is proposing a ‘3 strike policy’.

“If the dispatcher determines that the person has overdosed,” Picard said. “And has been part of the program for two previous overdoses and has not completed community service and has not cooperated in the program, then we wouldn’t dispatch.”

Butch Brown says he’s upset with the proposal and doesn’t think it’s right the decision lies with the dispatcher. Brown’s son died in 2014 after overdosing on pure fentanyl.

“I don’t think we can go there,” Brown said. “Who wants to choose to be the one that chooses death for someone.”

Brown says the proposal must be reviewed by legal advisors before going to a vote.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s