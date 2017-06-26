Ohio police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police had to make an unusual stop after finding a driverless Amish buggy going down the road.

In a Facebook post, the Wooster Police Department says the horse apparently decided to take a morning run Sunday without its owners.

Officers found the buggy heading down State Route 250, and one sergeant jumped inside and managed to get the horse to stop.

Police say the horse was very excited and tired, but otherwise unhurt. Police were able to track down its owners and return the horse and buggy.

The department says in the post, “every new day brings with it new challenges.”