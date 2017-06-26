Police: Man sought after toddler scalded

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Centerville are asking for help finding a man in connection with a scalded toddler.

The Centerville Police Department and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team need help finding 27-year-old William Lindsay was taking care of a 23-month-old boy when the child was taken to the Dayton Children’s Medical Center with severe scalding burns over a significant portion of his body.

The case was presented to a Montgomery County Grand Jury with a list of charges on June 20.

Lindsey is described as a black male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say Lindsay’s last known address was on Hackett Drive in Dayton.

If anyone has information of the suspect’s location, is encouraged to call the police.