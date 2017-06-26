Police: Robber demands $95 to $150 at a bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a robbery Friday morning.

Police talked with the JP Morgan Chase bank manager when they arrived at the scene.

The manager told police the suspect said “give me your money” to a working employee.

According to the police report, the employee said the suspect took between $95 to $150 from the first bank employee.

Then the suspect went to the next bank window and demanded money.

According to the police report, the suspect left the bank, went around the building towards White Oak Drive through apartment buildings.