Police: Victim found bleeding from stomach in a church

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded after a 911 caller said a man was bleeding at a church early Sunday morning.

Someone called police to the 300 block of Allen Street.

Police said man was inside Saint Mary’s Church and he was bleeding from his stomach.

According to the police report, the cause of this victim’s injury was unknown.

Officials identified the victim as Felix A. Aguero Chacon. The victim was removed from the church and was being treated inside a Dayton Fire Department ambulance when police arrived.

Officers said it looked like three to four inches of the victim’s stomach was cut open. Police also received a call about an incident on 100 block of Church Street the same morning. The police officers put the pieces together and noted that the victim was also involved in this incident.

According to the police reporter, the victim did not have any injuries from the second call on the 100 block of Church Street.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. On-scene medics said his condition was life-threating at the time of his injuries.

Later, the victim was stable in the emergency room and was taken to surgery, according to the police report.

Medical staff members said the victim’s injury looked more like a stab wound than a gunshot wound. Then a doctor told police that the victim’s injuries are now not life-threating.

Investigators are looking into this case.