Reward increased for information about the 8 family members in Pike County

Piketon, Ohio (WDTN) – The reward for any information that leads to an arrest from the eight family members in Pike County has increased.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office says that the reward through the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers increase from $10,000 to $11,365.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation tip line or Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

