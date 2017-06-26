Second vacant house fire in Dayton Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were called to a vacant home on Fountain Avenue Monday morning after smoke was seen.

The fire was reported just before 10:00 a.m. Monday after someone called 911 saying smoke was coming from the back of the home at 19 Fountain Avenue.

Firefighters responded and quickly brought the fire under control.

The house was searched and no one was found inside. There are no reported injuries from this fire.

This is the second vacant house fire Monday morning. The first was at the corner of Albany and Broadway Streets around 7:00 a.m.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.