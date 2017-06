DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting victim was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers said a driver dropped the victim off at the hospital and then left. They said police checked out a few locations but have not found a crime scene.

No word on the victim’s condition.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about the incident and will bring you updates when something becomes available.