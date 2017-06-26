Store owner gets 8 years for fatally shooting shoplifter

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A Spanaway convenience store owner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fatally shooting a man he suspected of shoplifting.

KOMO-TV reports Min Kim told the judge Friday he accepted responsibility for his actions that led to the death of 21-year-old Jakeel Mason in March 2016.

Mason was fleeing from the store when Kim shot him in the back.

The shooting came a month after Kim’s wife was shot and wounded during a robbery at the store.

Kim said in court he didn’t have the right to “take Mr. Mason’s life or anyone else’s life” and asked the judge for permission to write a letter of apology to Mason’s family.