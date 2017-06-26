Store owner gets 8 years for fatally shooting shoplifter

By Published: Updated:

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A Spanaway convenience store owner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fatally shooting a man he suspected of shoplifting.

KOMO-TV reports Min Kim told the judge Friday he accepted responsibility for his actions that led to the death of 21-year-old Jakeel Mason in March 2016.

Mason was fleeing from the store when Kim shot him in the back.

The shooting came a month after Kim’s wife was shot and wounded during a robbery at the store.

Kim said in court he didn’t have the right to “take Mr. Mason’s life or anyone else’s life” and asked the judge for permission to write a letter of apology to Mason’s family.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s