Teens can learn safe driving techniques

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents can sign their teens up to take a driving class from a local police department.

The Kettering Police Department will conduct a Teen Safe Driving Class.

The class will take place Thursday, June 29.

Teens will listen to a power point presentation, learn how to change car tires, jump a dead battery, and check fluid and tire levels from city mechanics.

Teens taking the course will also have an opportunity to practice driving skills at road cone courses. A driving instructor and Kettering Police cruisers will be at the driving course.

For more information about the class, you can contact the Kettering Police Department.