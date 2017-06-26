Travelers will save money this holiday weekend

By Published: Updated:

Motorists gassing up for the upcoming July 4 weekend are in for a pleasant surprise.

Gas prices are about five cents a gallon lower now than last year.

“Typically, heading into the summer, we see prices rise but that hasn’t been the case for 2017,” notes AAA’s Tamra Johnson.

And gas isn’t the only thing travelers will find cheaper this year. Airfares are down ten percent, and rental cars are 14-percent less.

Johnson says that’s the reason AAA is predicting a record year for get-aways around the July 4.

“We are expecting about 44 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season,” she says.

Thirty-seven million of those will be driving.

Read more: http://on.today.com/2teeByS

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s