U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to perform in Michigan this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Officials say the Thunderbirds will perform this weekend in Traverse City, Michigan.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will return to flying operations today, June 26th when the squadron departs Dayton, Ohio for home station at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The team will conduct routine practices on Tuesday.

Officials say the military will conduct the investigation into what happened last Friday before the air show.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds released a statement on its Facebook page.

