Thunderbird Pilot still hospitalized

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Thunderbirds release a statement on its Facebook page about Captain Erik Gonsalves condition.

“Capt. Gonsalves remains in the hospital and is surrounded by loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Jason Heard. “I have full faith and confidence in our team to conduct the mission safely, we look forward to returning to flying operations.”

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were conducting a familiarization flight June 23 before the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Officials spoke with reporters Friday about the plane crash.

Officials told reporters that the plane was exiting off the runway and the plane flipped on its top at the Dayton International Airport.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the airport.

USAF Thunderbirds were conducting a familiarization flight June 23. There was a mishap upon landing at 12:20 p.m. More info to come. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) June 23, 2017

Captain Gonsalves and Staff Sergeant Kenneth Cordova were inside the plane and both taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Officials said Staff Sgt. Kenenth Cordova was listed in good condition.

