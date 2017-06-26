Thunderbird Pilot still hospitalized

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Captain Erik Gonsalves

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The U.S. Thunderbirds release a statement on its Facebook page about Captain Erik Gonsalves condition.

“Capt. Gonsalves remains in the hospital and is surrounded by loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Jason Heard. “I have full faith and confidence in our team to conduct the mission safely, we look forward to returning to flying operations.”

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were conducting a familiarization flight June 23 before the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Officials spoke with reporters Friday about the plane crash.

Officials told reporters that the plane was exiting off the runway and the plane flipped on its top at the Dayton International Airport.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the airport.

Captain Gonsalves and Staff Sergeant Kenneth Cordova were inside the plane and both taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Officials said Staff Sgt. Kenenth Cordova was listed in good condition.

READ MORE: Thunderbirds will not fly in Vectren Dayton Air Show

Plane crashes at Vectren Dayton Air Show

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s