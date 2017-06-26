Vandalia buzzing about new designation

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia is buzzing about its new designation as Ohio’s first bee city.

The city hopes this program hopes to create a better environment for bees. According to Bee City USA the bee population is declining at a rate of about 44 percent each year. This program is a national initiative to help spread the word about bee pollination.

The Vandalia historical society is selling seed packets which are pollinator friendly to both butterflies and bees. About 90 percent of plants rely on bees to sustain life and Vandalia's mayor says she's proud the city is taking on this initiative. Beekeepers say the two concerns we have now are pesticides and lack of habitat.

“Bees need the flowers to eat the nectar to build up their honey supply. So that’s the main focus of the bee city project is to create and improve pollinator habitat in the area,” Al Tuttle Beekeeper says.

“This is an earth friendly project that shows us how to take care of our community and we appreciate Vandalia taking the lead in this,” Representative Mike Turner said.

Bee City USA became a non-profit a year ago and has 49 cities on its list. Vandalia now joins Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the two Bee City’s in Ohio.