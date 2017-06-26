Whitecaps outlast the Dragons 1-0 in 11 innings

Grand Rapids, Mich.—West Michigan’s David Gonzalez lined a base hit to right field to bring in the winning run from third base with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Whitecaps outlasted the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Monday night. The game was the opener to a four-game series between the Dragons and Whitecaps.

The Dragons committed a season-high five errors in the game including two in the bottom of the 11th inning that allowed Gonzalez to come to the plate. West Michigan loaded the bases with one out on a base hit, a dropped fly ball, and a misplayed grounder, before Gonzalez ended the game with a hard hit to right.

The Dragons best chance to score came in the first inning. Michael Beltre tripled on the first pitch of the game, but the next two batters, Shane Mardirosian and Taylor Trammell, were strikeout victims, and Tyler Stephenson grounded to shortstop to end the threat. The Dragons had another good chance to score in the top of the 11th when Stephenson connected on a long double to the left field fence to start the inning. But John Sansone struck out, Bruce Yari flied out to center, and after pinch hitter Jose Siri was intentionally walked, Hector Vargas flied to right to the inning. The Dragons went 0 for 19 with runners on base in the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan was brilliant tossing six shutout innings and allowing only two hits. He walked three and struck out five. Reliever Jesse Adams followed Santillan with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Carlos Machorro (0-1) pitched a perfect 10th inning then the unearned run in the 11th to take the loss.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-4, 42-33) battle the Whitecaps (5-0, 50-22) in the second game of the four-game series on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Andrew Jordan (3-5, 4.92) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Anthony Castro (6-1, 2.29).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.