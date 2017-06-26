Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Tour

The Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Ride is organized by a group of local volunteers. The ride starts and ends at Young’s, with 28 mile, 56 mile, 83 mile, and 100 mile options. Two-day participants stay overnight in great accommodations at Ohio Northern University. Riders of all ages and abilities raise money for charity and have a good time riding the well-marked routes. Food and ice cream is provided to all volunteers and riders. Each charity provides volunteers to staff the rest stops along the route.

