Accused school shooter will be allowed to use insanity defense

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen accused in a school shooting in Champaign Count that injured two students will be permitted to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Champaign County Judge Nick Selvaggio accepted paperwork allowing the plea.

Selvaggio granted a motion for a forensic psychologist to evaluate 17-year-old Ely Serna.

Serna is accused of shooting two students inside West Liberty-Salem High School in January.

A judge earlier this month ruled Serna would be tried as an adult on 12 counts, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

In a document filed in Champaign County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Serna’s attorney filed notice of the insanity plea.

A hearing is scheduled for July 13.