Accused school shooter will be allowed to use insanity defense

By Published: Updated:
This file photo shows Ely Serna and his attorney in court on May 5, 2017.(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek) s

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen accused in a school shooting in Champaign Count that injured two students will be permitted to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Champaign County Judge Nick Selvaggio accepted paperwork allowing the plea.

Selvaggio granted a motion for a forensic psychologist to evaluate 17-year-old Ely Serna.

Serna is accused of shooting two students inside West Liberty-Salem High School in January.

A judge earlier this month ruled Serna would be tried as an adult on 12 counts, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

READ MORE: Attorney announces insanity defense for accused West Liberty-Salem shooter

In a document filed in Champaign County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Serna’s attorney filed notice of the insanity plea.

A hearing is scheduled for July 13.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s