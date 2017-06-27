Aggressive bees swarm, kill dog as Florida family watches

By Published:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A swarm of bees swarmed and killed a 45-pound dog as a terrified Florida family watched from inside their home.

Debbie Leonard tells WPTV that her teenage children let the family’s dog Delilah out into their Boca Raton backyard last Wednesday. When the bees swarmed Delilah, Leonard says her children were afraid to open the door because of the number of bees outside.

Daughter Rebecca Leonard said through tears that Delilah was “jumping up at the door handle and chewing on it, trying to get us to open the door.”

The Leonards say hundreds of bees swarmed the dog.

They took her to a veterinarian, where they found she’d been stung over 100 times. Delilah died in Rebecca Leonard’s arms.

Debbie Leonard says a beekeeper found a feral beehive in a tree.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s