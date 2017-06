DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the child was struck near North James H. McGee Boulevard and Edison Street just before 5:00 p.m.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.