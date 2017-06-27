Cleveland mayor plans $15 minimum wage for city-paid workers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s mayor plans to raise the minimum wage for city-paid employees to $15 an hour by next spring.

Cleveland.com reports that could affect roughly 500 employees, such as police and fire cadets, custodial staff and lifeguards at city pools. Those include full-time and part-time employees, some union and some non-union workers.

Mayor Frank Jackson says the raise would help counter the effects of tax burdens shifted onto the poor.

Completing that change will take time because it must be negotiated into the city’s labor agreements with nearly three dozen unions.

Jackson says the lowest-paid workers should be paid more. However, he opposed a recent proposal to raise the minimum wage citywide, saying he’s concerned about putting Cleveland at an economic disadvantage to other cities with lower minimum wages.