Colorado officer hurt during Pence escort taken out of ICU

By Published:
In this Saturday, April 1, 2017, photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at DynaLab, Inc. in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Pence and a few other White House officials made a new offer to conservative House Republicans late Monday on the GOP's failed health care bill, hoping to resuscitate a measure that crashed spectacularly less than two weeks ago. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer who was seriously injured in a crash while escorting Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade is out of the intensive care unit and is “on his way to recovery.”

Police say it has been determined that speed and poor road conditions were likely factors in Andrew Holland’s crash on Saturday.

Holland underwent a successful surgery on Sunday.

Holland was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHT police motorcycle and was wearing a motorcycle helmet, full leather motorcycle boots, leather gloves and protective glasses when he crashed.

Pence had attended Focus on the Family’s 40th anniversary celebration Friday, then visited area military bases and reportedly met privately with conservative billionaire donor Charles Koch at The Broadmoor resort.

