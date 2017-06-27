Deputy chases after moving squad car

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about a cop leaving his car in gear.

The video shows the vehicle slowly backing up as the deputy performs a traffic stop.

The deputy ran through an intersection inside the driver seat of the squad car.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said, “Although, as a professional office we strive for precision in such matters, I also recognize that human error may occur.  I’m thankful that the deputy was able to get the situation under control without injury to persons or property. The deputy involved is an asset to my office and the matter will be handled in a manner commensurate to the situation.”

 

