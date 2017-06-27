Family of Sam Dubose, killed by university cop calling for justice

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Sam Dubose is holding a news conference calling for justice after two mistrials in the case of the university officer who shot him to death.

The family is expected to speak out at 3;45 p.m. Tuesday calling for a third retrial.

A judge declared a second mistrial last week after a jury deadlocked in the case of former University of Cincinnati police officer, Ray Tensing who shot and killed Dubose during a 2015 traffic stop. Dubose was unarmed.

A jury deadlocked in Tensing’s first trial in November.

Tensing, who was later fired by the university, stopped DuBose on the evening of July 19. According to the initial police report, Tensing had described being forced to shoot DuBose because he was being dragged by the car and nearly run over, which prosecutors claim is untrue.