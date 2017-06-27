DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Germantown man convicted in the shooting of his wife is headed to prison.

Thomas Shockey, 71, pleaded guilty on June 7 to a charge of felonious assault in the shooting of his wife after an argument in September 2016.

Shockey was sentenced to five years in prison.

Police were called to Shockey’s Germantown home in December for a domestic dispute. Shockey and his wife got into an argument and he shot her in the head and stomach.

The woman went to a neighbor’s house and called 911 for help.

Shockey is eligible for parole in two years.