DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to the 5100 block of Northcrest Drive on reports of an apartment fire.

The person inside the apartment said her father was cooking french fries and a grease fire started.

The two tried to put out the fire with flour, but were not able.

The fire started in one apartment complex and then spread into two other apartments.

A total of 14 units of crews are at the scene now.

