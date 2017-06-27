Group fighting to keep WSU Swim Team on starting blocks instead of chopping block

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a race against the clock outside the pool for the Wright State University Swimming & Diving team as they attempt to save the program.

The group has to raise $85,000 to keep the team afloat next year, after the school voted to cut the program.

Starting blocks or chopping block? That’s the question hanging over the Wright State University Swimming & Diving team as they try to raise thousands of dollars by Friday, June 30.

“It’s a pretty tough pill to swallow when you’re kind of told this is done and there’s no options really and it’s June,” Wright State Swimming & Diving team, Head Coach Kyle Oaks said. “I also know wright state has a lot of challenging decisions to make, but I think at this point we’ve put together a plan we hope is a good proposal to move forward with the university.”

Oaks said the team appreciates a group, of alumni and supporters, who has started a fundraiser to try and save the team. They’ve received more than 400 donations so far and are close to reaching their goal.

“Right now this is $85,000 will cover the upcoming season and that will be all that it covers, but certainly you don’t have a long term conversation to have if you don’t get your short term win,” Oaks said.

The money will cover the operating cost for both the men’s and women’s teams including travel, hotel, uniforms and equipment for roughly 45 athletes. The university has agreed to allow the student athletes to keep their scholarships regardless of the outcome.

Donations can be made here.