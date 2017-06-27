Group fighting to keep WSU Swim Team on starting blocks instead of chopping block

By Published: Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a race against the clock outside the pool for the Wright State University Swimming & Diving team as they attempt to save the program.

The group has to raise $85,000 to keep the team afloat next year, after the school voted to cut the program.

Starting blocks or chopping block?  That’s the question hanging over the Wright State University Swimming & Diving team as they try to raise thousands of dollars by Friday, June 30.

“It’s a pretty tough pill to swallow when you’re kind of told this is done and there’s no options really and it’s June,” Wright State Swimming & Diving team, Head Coach Kyle Oaks said. “I also know wright state has a lot of challenging decisions to make, but I think at this point we’ve put together a plan we hope is a good proposal to move forward with the university.”

Oaks said the team appreciates a group, of alumni and supporters, who has started a fundraiser to try and save the team.  They’ve received more than 400 donations so far and are close to reaching their goal.

“Right now this is $85,000 will cover the upcoming season and that will be all that it covers, but certainly you don’t have a long term conversation to have if you don’t get your short term win,” Oaks said.

The money will cover the operating cost for both the men’s and women’s teams including travel, hotel, uniforms and equipment for roughly 45 athletes.  The university has agreed to allow the student athletes to keep their scholarships regardless of the outcome.

Donations can be made here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s