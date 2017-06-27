Jail, restitution ordered for Ohioan in fake shooting threat

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who falsely reported a planned shooting, prompting extra police security at several churches and synagogues, has been sentenced to spend four months in jail for the hoax.

The Blade reports 22-year-old Mohomed Abdouni, of Toledo, told the court he was drunk and used poor judgment when he told the FBI in January that a relative planned to travel from Columbus to Toledo to shoot people at a church.

He pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of making false alarms.

He was ordered Monday to pay $13,000 in restitution, mostly to the FBI. He also was given four years of probationary restrictions and was warned that he could face a year in prison if he violates those.

