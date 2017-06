WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich will hold a news conference with Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper to discuss health care in their states.

Republicans including Kasich, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, and Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, and Doug Ducey of Arizona have all expressed misgivings about the Senate’s GOP health care bill.

