Man found after toddler burned

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who Centerville Police believe is responsible for burning a child has been located.

Records show 27-year-old William Lindsey is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail as of Tuesday morning. He faces charges of felonious assault, child endangering, and tampering with evidence.

Police said Lindsey was taking care of a 23-month-old boy in April when the child was taken to the Dayton Children’s Medical Center with severe scalding burns over a significant portion of his body.

Investigators said Lindsey is the mother’s boyfriend and not the father of the boy, but Lindsay does have a daughter with the mother.

The case was presented to a Montgomery County Grand Jury with a list of charges on June 20. He was indicted the following week. He was supposed to turn himself in for the crime, but was just captured Tuesday.

Lindsey is expected in court June 29.