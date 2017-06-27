Mel-O-Dee Restaurant reopening on Tuesday

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular New Carlisle restaurant will reopen on Tuesday after being closed for more than a month.

The Mel-O-Dee Restaurant at Park Layne will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant has been closed since May 24th, when a tornado ripped through Park Layne, damaging several businesses, including the Mel-O-Dee.

Since then, the owners have been working to repair the extensive damage the storm caused to the building.

The restaurant was slated to reopen on Monday, but owners pushed that back one more day to complete repairs.

