Middletown man pleads guilty in connection to wife’s shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) – A Middletown man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife.

Police said Gregory Orona, 35, shot his wife Cassie Sanders, 42, Dec. 17 at a Wilbraham Road home.

Police said that there was a history of domestic abuse with Orona and Sanders, and the two had been arguing the night before into the morning.

Police said during the argument, Orona grabbed a shotgun and shot Sanders in the chest.

Orona is in the Butler County Jail awaiting sentencing.