Montgomery County Animal shelter near capacity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Right now there are nearly 130 dogs and 56 cats at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Official’s tell 2 NEWS their intake numbers change hourly but with warm weather and the 4th of July approaching, the animal resource center could soon be full.

Of the 100 plus dogs at the ARC, 15 of them are up for adoption. There are about 20 cats available to be adopted as well.

It’s the dogs though that have Rob Sexton, the Montgomery County Animal Control and care supervisor worried.

“We also have the 4th of July coming up and that is one of our biggest holidays for lost dogs. People will leave their dogs outside with the fireworks going off. They get scared and they do escape,” said Sexton.

The shelter will pickup 20-30 dogs during the 4th of July weekend alone.

The ARC is not a humane society so if they receive a dog that is not licensed, it could be euthanized. Ohio state law says the county shelters only have to hold a dog for 3 days if it is not licensed.

“There is also a sizable number of dogs that are registered but the owners have not put the licensee on the collar,” said Sexton.

The county typically holds dogs longer and the staff works to send adoptable animals to non-kill shelters like the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Unlike the county, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is always filled to capacity.

“Our biggest challenge in the summer months is kitten mountain. Which is really the result of cats breeding. They are seasonal breeders and here we are in summer,” said Brian Weltge, the CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Weltge says people can help the humane society with their time and with donations like toys and food.

Both the county and humane society told 2 NEWS that toys can make the biggest difference for animals awaiting their forever home.

Here’s a link to the wishlist for Montgomery County.

Here’s a link to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s wishlist.