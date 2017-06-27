New Carlise business still in recovery mode after tornado

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a month since tornadoes swept through Clark County and businesses there are still in recovery mode.

Motor Sports of Dayton is still boarded up after strong winds tore off the roof and shattered glass windows. But despite the setback, they’re still open for business.

General Manager Mark Pease said most of the damage happened to the show room at the front of the shop.

Winds tore off the roof, letting in rain and causing significant water damage to office equipment.

But the store’s inventory wasn’t harmed. Hundreds of motorcycles, scooters, and ATVs, remained intact and they’re still for sale.

“We’re very fortunate to be one of the few businesses in the area that have been able to operate most of the time through this month process,” Pease said.

He said it could take several months before the place is completely fixed.

But, he said although they have a long road to recovery, they’re thankful they’re still able to operate.

“Everybody’s concern after an event like this happens is how are they going to be able to sustain their jobs and fortunately we’ve been able to work through that,” he said.