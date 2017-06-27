New Carlise business still in recovery mode after tornado

By Published: Updated:

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a month since tornadoes swept through Clark County and businesses there are still in recovery mode.

Motor Sports of Dayton is still boarded up after strong winds tore off the roof and shattered glass windows. But despite the setback, they’re still open for business.

General Manager Mark Pease said most of the damage happened to the show room at the front of the shop.

Winds tore off the roof, letting in rain and causing significant water damage to office equipment.

But the store’s inventory wasn’t harmed. Hundreds of motorcycles, scooters, and ATVs, remained intact and they’re still for sale.

“We’re very fortunate to be one of the few businesses in the area that have been able to operate most of the time through this month process,” Pease said.

He said it could take several months before the place is completely fixed.

But, he said although they have a long road to recovery, they’re thankful they’re still able to operate.

“Everybody’s concern after an event like this happens is how are they going to be able to sustain their jobs and fortunately we’ve been able to work through that,” he said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s