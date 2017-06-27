Official orders school to stop using taxpayer funds on ads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the nation’s largest online charter schools has been ordered to stop using taxpayer dollars on television ads attacking a decision by Ohio officials to seek $60 million in repayment from the 2015-16 school year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Ohio Auditor Dave Yost sent an order to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Friday, saying spending on the commercials is “impermissible.”

ECOT spokesman Neil Clark confirmed the charter was paying for the ads from state tax receipts. Clark says ECOT has a right to use resources they believe can lead to the Ohio Department of Education changing its repayment decision.

Clark declined to share how much the school has spent on the ads.

The school plans to lay off 350 employees next month including teachers, administrators and support staff.

