Officials: There was no active shooter at Redstone Arsenal Tuesday

WZDX News and WDTN – Officials say two 911 calls triggered the active shooter alert at the Redstone Arsenal Tuesday.

Officials say they don’t know what happened with the two calls, but there was not an active shooter.

Officials acted on this incident and followed regular protocol as if there was an actual gunman.

WZDX Reporter Christina Ailsworth was on Facebook Live as Garrison Commander Col. Holliday addressed the incident.

