CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash in Greene County

OSP dispatchers say they responded to an accident call involving a semi around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of OH-72 and Federal Road in Cedarville Township.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

People driving in that area are asked to use caution.