Prosecutor not saying yet if he’ll try cop for 3rd time

DAN SEWELL, Associated Press Published:
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (Courtesy: WLWT)

 

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio prosecutor says he’s delaying comment on the case of a white police officer whose trial following the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist ended last week with a hung jury for the second time.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has not said whether he’ll try the case for a third time but plans to comment the week of July 10.

A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose following a 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing attorney Stewart Mathews says he has been told by a reliable source that a majority of second-trial jurors voted to acquit on both charges. He declined Tuesday to comment further.

