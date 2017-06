REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (WDTN) – According to a press release from the Redstone Arsenal, as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, employees can move about, but they need to know their surroundings.

Officials say movement is restricted near the intersections and roads around Sparkman Center.

The gates to the Redstone Arsenal are now open and in operation, according to the military post press release.

READ MORE: Spokesman: Military post on lockdown, possible shooter