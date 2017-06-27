US Marshals warn of phone scam

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people Tuesday of a telephone scam telling those who answer they have an active federal arrest warrant or bench warrant and demanding payment of fines.

The Marshals say on Jun 25, and 26, the Dayton U.S. Marshals received information from several people who were contacted from phone number 937-552-5095 and 937-551-1395. In several instances, the caller identified himself as Deputy Marshal Brian Word, while in others he identified himself as Kendall Brown.

The U.S. Marshals Service wants the public to know this is a scam and if you receive any phone calls of this nature you should immediately contact your local authorities or search a telephone directory’s government pages to obtain a legitimate number for the nearest U.S. Marshals Service to verify the call.

Also, the U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency and does not seek payment of fines or fees via the telephone and will never ask someone to go to a local store to get a prepaid credit card.

The U.S. Marshals Service urges individuals not to give out personal or financial information to unknown callers and highly recommends the public report similar crimes to the FBI or their local police or Sheriff’s office if they are the victims of fraud.

For internet related fraud, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center can be contacted at www.ic3.gov.