Vice President in Ohio Wednesday

By Published:
Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CLEVELAND (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Cleveland Wednesday to talk with business owners about President Trump’s economic plans.

Pence will meet with business leaders and employees at a Cleveland-based metal fabrication company.

The Vice President will discuss the administration’s priorities to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and the President’s economic agenda.

Pence will conclude his visit with formal remarks.

WDTN.com will stream Pence’s comments live when they happen.

