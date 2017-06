WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WLWT) – White powder and a written threat were delivered to an Islamic center in West Chester Tuesday, police said.

WDTN’s news partner in Cincinnati, WLWT, reports Hazardous materials crews are investigating the package at the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati in the 8000 block of Plantation Drive.

Officials said that they did not evacuate the center – only the room in which the powder was discovered.